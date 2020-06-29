Brannon
Chad E. Brannon, 36, of Beloit, died on Thursday. Private services for Chad will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Crary
Raymond R. Crary, 80, of Beloit, died on Sunday. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Hereford
Martha Jo Hereford, 80, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Nalan
Norbert “Butch” L. Nalan, 72, of Beloit, died on June 22 at his home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Schefelker
Janice I. “Jan” Schefelker, 93, of Beloit, died on June 22 at the Lutheran Home, Milwaukee. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 9 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. on July 8 at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
