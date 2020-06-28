Cook
Ronald Cook, 81, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit
Jero
Scott “Mocus” Jero, 39, of Beloit, died on Thursday. A memorial visitation will be from 6—8 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Nelson
Eugene “Gene” Arnold Nelson, 88, of Janesville, passed away on June 21 at Oak Park Place, Janesville. A private family service will be held. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville.
Niedermeier
Jeanette M. Niedermeier, 81, of South Beloit, died on Thursday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Scharine
Denise D. Scharine, 53, of Johnstown/Whitewater, died Saturday at Select Specialty Hospital of Madison. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Christus Lutheran Church, Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Schroeder
Robert H. Schroeder 88, of Lake Geneva, passed away on June 22 at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Stowers
Lucille (Ramsey) Stowers, 88, of Beloit, died on Thursday. A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Wheeler
Walter Eugene Wheeler, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at UW Hospital, Madison. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, Beloit.
