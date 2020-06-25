Greenlee
David Richard Greenlee, 79, of Beloit, died Wednesday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2:45 p.m. until the time of mass on Sunday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Nyborg
Lester M. Nyborg, 82, of Janesville, died on Thursday at his home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1—4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Further visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.
Pearson
Jeremy Christopher Pearson, 46, of Beloit, formerly of South Beloit, passed away on Wednesday. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Pittman
Bobby G. Pittman, 70, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Steel
Mildred Faye Steel, 65, of Beloit, passed away on June 19 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Stowers
Lucile L. Stowers, 88, of Beloit, died on Thursday. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
