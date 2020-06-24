Bennett
Rosella Mae Britton Halverson Bennett, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Golden
Reverend O’Zell Golden, 77, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. A service will be held at noon on Friday at Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Further visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Greenlee
David R. Greenlee, 79, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Schultz
Raymond I. Schultz, 93, of Beloit and Mohave Valley, Arizona, died on June 17 at his home in Arizona. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.