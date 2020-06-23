Cruz
Raul Cruz, 48, of Beloit, died on Saturday at his home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3—8 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Donaldson
John W. Donaldson, 83, of Beloit, died on Sunday. A private family graveside service will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Durner
Marjorie Elaine Hyne Durner, 96, passed away on Friday. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Graveside service will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
McCarville
Joanne Cecelia McCarville, 91, of Chicago, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. James Catholic Church, Rockford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on Thursday at the church. Arrangements with Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Rockford.
Miller
Charlotte Ann Miller, 84, of Janesville died on Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. No services will be held. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Schaye
Edward N. Schaye, of Long Boat Key, Florida, formerly of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Saturday. There will be no public services.
