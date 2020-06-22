Pulliam
Thomas Pulliam Jr., 71, of Beloit, passed away on June 16 at his home. A family celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Family and friends may independently view the remains from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Schoenfeld
David Otto Schoenfeld, 83, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Snyder
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Snyder, 75, of Milton, passed away on June 11 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. The family will have a small gathering to celebrate her life. Arrangements with Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.
Steel
Mildred Faye Steel, 65, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.