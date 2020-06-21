Garren
Richard M. Garren, 69, of Beloit, died on Thursday at Green Knolls at Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Leontios
Thomas G. Leontios, 63, of Lake Geneva, passed away on June 15. Visitation was held on Saturday at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Lockhart
Barry Robert Lockhart, 66, passed away on Feb. 1. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Schmoldt
Shirley Mae Schmoldt, 83, of Clyde, New York, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Rochester General Hospital. A private ceremony will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, N.Y. Visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clyde, N.Y.
Wendtland
Harvey Gene Wendtland, 73, of Orfordville, formerly of Beloit, died on June 17 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A service of remembrance will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
