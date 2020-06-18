Cusack
James Cusack, 83, of the Lake Geneva area, passed away on Sunday at his home. Private services will be held. Arrangements with Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Palmer
Gerald R. Palmer, 80, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at his home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Messiah Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Monday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.
Streeter
Helen E. Streeter, 95, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 9:30—10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Wendtland
Harvey Gene Wendtland, 73, of Orfordville, died on Wednesday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A service of remembrance will be at 2 p.m. on June 28 at the Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on June 28 at the funeral home.
Williams
Nancy Lee Williams, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Petenwell Lake. A celebration of life will be held from noon—4 p.m. on July 18 at the Star Zenith Boat Club, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
