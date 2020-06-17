Palmer
Gerald R. Palmer, 80, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Pulliam
Thomas Pulliam Jr., 71, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Richardson
Harley D. Richardson, 83, of Beloit, died on Tuesday, June 16 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 2—5 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Williams
Nancy Lee Williams, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
