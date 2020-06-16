Anderson
Helen L. Anderson, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Friday at Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Dietsch
Judith K. Dietsch, 74, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Griffith
Gerald R. Griffith, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Listenbee
Dennis Lamar Listenbee, 66, of Madison, formerly of Beloit, passed away on June 6. A service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Foster Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with a further visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Richardson
Harley D. Richardson, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Saunders
Dorothy M. “Renie” Saunders, 89, of Beloit, died on Monday at her home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. A memorial visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Welch
Charles “Chuck” Edgar Welch passed away on Tuesday. No services will be held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Zyla
Thomas S. Zyla, 70, of Beloit, died on Sunday, at his home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
