Andrews

Nancy M. Andrews, 87, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday.

Harju

Cleo Marie Harju, 82, of Janesville, died Friday at her home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 19 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Lowery

Debra J. Lowery, 59, of Rockton, died on June 7 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.

Phillips

Mabel M. “Linda” Phillips, 84, of Janesville, died on Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday at the funeral home.