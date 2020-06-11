Mulloy
Barbara J. Mulloy, 87, of Elkhorn, formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away on May 26 at Lakeland Health Center, Elkhorn. Private family services were held at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Weiss
Marian I. Weiss, 91, of Turtle Lake, died at Lakeland Health Care Center on Wednesday. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.