Cornelius
Thomas W. Cornelius, 87, of Janesville, died on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 18 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Howell
Turner Owen Howell, 18, of Rockton, passed away on Sunday. A memorial visitation for will be from 10 a.m.—noon on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Rodriguez
Rafael Rodriguez Sr., 62, of South Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Urrutia
David Urrutia, 43, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1—3 p.m. on Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
