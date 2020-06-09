Carpenter
Marilyn J. Carpenter, 83, of Beloit, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Darling
Robert Frederick Darling, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Senior Living. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until the time of mass on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Edwards
Richard “Dick” Edwards, of Beloit, died on Monday at his home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Gelbach
Lillian M. Gelbach (Schwarzenberger), 95, of Madison/Beloit, passed away on June 5. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements with Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe.
Johnson
Isaac Patrick Johnson, 6, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday. A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Marquardt
John W. Marquardt, 95, of Beloit, died on Saturday at his home. Rite of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Moldenhauer
Judith Ann Moldenhauer, 79, of South Beloit, passed away on June 1 at her home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Rodriguez
Rafael Rodriguez Sr., 62, of South Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Urrutia
David Urrutia, 43, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
