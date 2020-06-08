Carlson
Christopher Leo Carlson, 67, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on June 16 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on June 16 at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Carpenter
Marilyn Carpenter, 83, of Beloit, died on Sunday at UW Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Edwards
Richard E. Edwards, 92, of Beloit, died on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Funk
Iolene Rae Gilbertson-Funk, 80, of Orfordville, passed away on Sunday at Woods Crossing in Brodhead. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Peck
Calvin H. Peck, 89, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.