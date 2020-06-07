Bednarcik
Steve Robert Bednarcik, 97, of Beloit, passed away on June 1 at his home. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Carlson
Christopher L. Carlson, 67, of Beloit, died on Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Carroll
Richard Claude “Dick” Carroll, 95, of Beloit, passed away on May 31. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associated Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Deering
Dorothy F. Deering, 94, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Thursday at the Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private family visitation. Public graveside service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hudson Cemetery, Lyons. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lake Geneva.
Emard
Barbara D. Emard, 69, of Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. No services will be held. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Krueger
Dale E. Krueger, 85, of Janesville, died June 3 at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.
Marquardt
John W. Marquardt, 95, of Beloit, died on Saturday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Olson
Nancy I. Olson, 77, of Beloit, passed away on May 30 at the UW Hospital, Madison. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Peck
Calvin H. Peck, 89, of Beloit, died Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Sailing
Patricia A. Sailing, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Yager
Ronald M. Yager, 88, of Janesville, died June 3 at Autumn Lake Health Care, Beloit. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
