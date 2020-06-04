Blair
Eugene R. Blair, 87, of Fort Meyers, Florida, formerly of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Hope Hospice, Fort Meyers. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Giese
Bettie J. Giese, 89, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Tuesday at Village Glen. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1—4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mathews
Alan C. Mathews, 77, of Rockford, formerly of Beloit, passed away on May 23 in Madison. No memorial services are planned at this time. Arrangements with Ryan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Verona.
Walters
Bruce “Walt” Walters, 65, of Beloit, died on May 27 at his home. A celebration of life will be at noon on July 18 at the Carom Room, Beloit. Arrangements are with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
