Edmunds
Daniel Joseph Edmunds, 88, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Lowe
Lamier Alonzo Duhamel Lowe, infant son of Larry Lee Lowe and Myra Marie Delores Renfort, was delivered stillborn on May 28 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Private services will be held on Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Wolf
Ok P. Wolf, 77, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
