Bednarcik
Steve R. Bednarcik, 97, of Beloit, died on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Burton
James W. “Jim” Burton Jr., 67, of South Beloit, died on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
McWilliams
Joella Kay “Jody” McWilliams, 62, of Roscoe, died on Friday. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.
Mahlum
Royal B. “Roy” Mahlum, 77, of Shirland, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Monday at his home. A prayer service will be at noon on Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Mulloy
Barbara J. Mulloy, 87, of Elkhorn, formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away on May 26 at Lakeland Health Center, Elkhorn. Private family services were held at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. A public celebration of life will be held later this year.
Partlow
Monica Partlow, 96, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on Thursday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
