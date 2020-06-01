Campbell

John W. Campbell, 67, of Walworth, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday at Williams Bay Care Center. Services are pending with Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Carroll

Richard C. Carroll, 95, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at the Suites of Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Gruden

Don L. Gruden, 80, of Lake Como, passed away on May 29 at his home. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

McFarlin

Donna M. McFarlin, 80, of Clinton, passed away on May 30 at her home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Clinton Cemetery, Clinton. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Mahlum

Royal B. “Roy” Mahlum, 77, of Shirland, Illinois, passed away on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Moldenhauer

Judith A. Moldenhauer, 79, of South Beloit, passed away on Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Partlow

Monica Partlow, 96, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Perry

Bertha M. Perry, 91, of Beloit, passed away on May 30 at her home. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.