Campbell
John W. Campbell, 67, of Walworth, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday at Williams Bay Care Center. Services are pending with Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Carroll
Richard C. Carroll, 95, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at the Suites of Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Gruden
Don L. Gruden, 80, of Lake Como, passed away on May 29 at his home. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.
McFarlin
Donna M. McFarlin, 80, of Clinton, passed away on May 30 at her home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Clinton Cemetery, Clinton. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Mahlum
Royal B. “Roy” Mahlum, 77, of Shirland, Illinois, passed away on Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Moldenhauer
Judith A. Moldenhauer, 79, of South Beloit, passed away on Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Partlow
Monica Partlow, 96, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Perry
Bertha M. Perry, 91, of Beloit, passed away on May 30 at her home. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.