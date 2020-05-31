Machen

Darnise A. Machen, 68, of Beloit, died on May 27 at UW Hospital in Madison. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Pabst

Dennis A. “Sonny” Pabst, 75, of Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Tregoning

Elaine (Sahy) Tregoning, 94, of Beloit, passed away at home on May 5. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. Arrangements with Cress Funeral Services, Madison.