Henning
Margaret Mary Henning, 88, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Kepler
Norma L. Kepler, 81, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Langone
Donna Jean Langone, 93, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. No services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Machen
Darnise A. Machen, 68, of Beloit, died Wednesday at UW Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Polizzi
Teresa Rose Polizzi, 67, formerly of Beloit, died on May 8 in Verona, Wisconsin.
Ruiz
Salvador G. Ruiz, 97, of Johnsburg, Illinois, recently of Elkhorn, passed away on Saturday at the RidgeStone Terrace in Elkhorn. Private family visitation will be held at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 4 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva.
Stanton
Lolita Marie Stanton “Lolly”, 87, of Beloit, passed away on May 17 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit. Services will not be held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Swenson
Lloyd D. Swenson, 87, of rural Evansville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Private family services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Evansville. Visitation will be from 1—5 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Walters
Bruce Walters, 65, of Beloit, died Wednesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
