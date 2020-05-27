Christopher

Millicent Mae Christopher, 54, of Rockton, died on Tuesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.

Henning

Margaret M. Henning, 88, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Kepler

Norma L. Kepler, 81, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Melby

Glen Samuel Melby, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Monday in Janesville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.