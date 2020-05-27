Christopher
Millicent Mae Christopher, 54, of Rockton, died on Tuesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.
Henning
Margaret M. Henning, 88, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Kepler
Norma L. Kepler, 81, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Melby
Glen Samuel Melby, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Monday in Janesville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
