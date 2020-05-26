Goff
John Paul Goff, 91, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Irwin
Catherine Irwin (Young), 56, of Rockford, formerly of Beloit, passed away on May 20 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. Public visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. Wednesday at Foster Funeral Service, Beloit.
Larson
Janice Ann Larson, 83, of Beloit, died on Monday at Green Knolls, Beloit. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lena, Wisconsin. A visitation of remembrance will be from 2—4 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, with a rosary to be recited at 2 p.m. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday at the church.
Makovec
Norma I. Makovec, 95, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5—7 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, with a scripture service at 4:45 p.m. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Saturday.
Myhre
Robert Myhre, 82, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at UW Hospital, Madison. A visitation of remembrance will be from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Private family services will be held.
Ulrich
Elaine Mae (Eschbach) Ulrich, 89, of Capron, Ill., passed away on May 21 at her home. Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
