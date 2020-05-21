Adams
David A. Adams, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at Sun Valley Terrace. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Eichman
Adam John Eichman, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Frank
Joanne Frank, 86, formerly of Beloit, passed away on May 14. Private family services were held.
Geffs
Aileen Geffs, 63, of Clinton, died on May 13 at her home. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Korst
William H. Korst, 92, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Szokody
Joseph “Joe” Attila Szokody, 69, of Mebane, North Carolina, passed away on Monday. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday in Mebane.
Ulrich
Elaine M. Ulrich, 89, of Capron, Illinois, died Thursday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
