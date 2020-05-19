Bell
Peggy Ann Bell, 62, of Beloit, passed away on May 12 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private funeral services will be at noon on Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. A live stream of the service can be found at studio.youtube.com/channel/UC7nic-FvAidds6lr5HbVCxw/livestreaming/dashboard?v=sQRQOLAOMEk. Condolences may be left from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Bradley-Carroll
Daezha L. Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan, passed away on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Eichman
Adam J. Eichman, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Holloway
Sylvia Jean Holloway, 74, of Belvidere, died on Monday at Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Rockford. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
