Brunson

Rocky Thomas David Brunson, born on March 10, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at home. Private family services to be held. Arrangements with McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel.

Elliott

Farris H. “Bill” Elliott, 95, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away on April 28. A graveside service was held on May 1 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mantachie, Miss. Arrangements with Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel.

Kufrin

Martha M. Kufrin, 96, of Janesville died on Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

O’Donnell

Laurette M. (Kelly) O’Donnell, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

