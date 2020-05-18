Brunson
Rocky Thomas David Brunson, born on March 10, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at home. Private family services to be held. Arrangements with McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel.
Elliott
Farris H. “Bill” Elliott, 95, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away on April 28. A graveside service was held on May 1 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mantachie, Miss. Arrangements with Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel.
Kufrin
Martha M. Kufrin, 96, of Janesville died on Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
O’Donnell
Laurette M. (Kelly) O’Donnell, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
