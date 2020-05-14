Crossfield

Kenneth A. Crossfield, 98, formerly of Beloit, passed away on May 6. An online funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Froeber-Simplot

Ruth Ann (King) Froeber-Simplot, 81, passed away Wednesday. A memorial luncheon will be held at a future date. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.

Martinez

Mary L. Martinez, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

Waller

Judith Karen Waller, of Florida, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday.

