Crossfield
Kenneth A. Crossfield, 98, formerly of Beloit, passed away on May 6. An online funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Froeber-Simplot
Ruth Ann (King) Froeber-Simplot, 81, passed away Wednesday. A memorial luncheon will be held at a future date. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Martinez
Mary L. Martinez, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Waller
Judith Karen Waller, of Florida, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday.
