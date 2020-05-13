Bell
Peggy Ann Bell, 62, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Church
Elizabeth “Bette” E. (Giese) Church, 95, of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday. A Baha’i funeral is planned at Livingston Cemetery in Caledonia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory.
Gray
Kerrie Marie Gray, 69, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare Center, Beloit. Individual viewing of the remains will be available from 2—4 p.m. on Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A live stream of the service is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFz0OEFBBwY.
Martinez
Mary L. Martinez, 57, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Webster
E. James “Jim” Webster, 89, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma., formerly of Beloit, passed away on April 15. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on April 20. A memorial celebration of life will be held midsummer. Arrangements with Smith and Kernke Funeral Homes, Oklahoma City.
Wilson
Russell W. Wilson, 80, of Rockton, passed away on Sunday at his home. Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangments with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
