Schroeder
Roland W. Schroeder, 86, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Tuesday at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. A public visitation is pending for later this year. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
