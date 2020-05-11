Adams

Jesse D. Adams, 64, of Lake Geneva, died on Saturday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Gray

Kerrie Marie Gray, 69, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare Center, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Hansen

Carolyn Hallock Hansen, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. A memorial service will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beloit at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Mings

Alan Clair Mings, 70, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, passed away on May 6 at Harmony Place Assisted Living, Richland Center. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Montgomery

Ruth “Ruthie” Mae Montgomery, of Beloit, passed away on May 6 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Services can be viewed online at https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UC7nic-FvAidds6lr5HbVCxw/livestreaming/dashboard?v=_3FCuBm2LD4. Condolences may be left at the funeral home from 1—4 p.m. on Thursday.

Wheelock

Claudine Delores Wheelock, 84, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Woods Crossing, Brodhead. A private funeral service will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville.

