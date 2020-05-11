Adams
Jesse D. Adams, 64, of Lake Geneva, died on Saturday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Kerrie Marie Gray, 69, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare Center, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Carolyn Hallock Hansen, 83, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. A memorial service will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beloit at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Alan Clair Mings, 70, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, passed away on May 6 at Harmony Place Assisted Living, Richland Center. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Ruth “Ruthie” Mae Montgomery, of Beloit, passed away on May 6 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Services can be viewed online at https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UC7nic-FvAidds6lr5HbVCxw/livestreaming/dashboard?v=_3FCuBm2LD4. Condolences may be left at the funeral home from 1—4 p.m. on Thursday.
Claudine Delores Wheelock, 84, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Woods Crossing, Brodhead. A private funeral service will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville.
