Hageness
Donald L. Hageness, 88, of Beloit, died on Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Eleva, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Hansen
Carolyn H. Hansen, 83, of Beloit, died on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Popanz
Betty A. Popanz, 89, of Janesville, died on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
