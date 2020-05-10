Hageness

Donald L. Hageness, 88, of Beloit, died on Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Eleva, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Hansen

Carolyn H. Hansen, 83, of Beloit, died on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Popanz

Betty A. Popanz, 89, of Janesville, died on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

