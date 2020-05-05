Ahlert

Bonnie B. Ahlert, 92, of Clinton, died on Saturday at her home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Clinton Cemetery, Clinton. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Hansen

Kathy M. Hansen, 61, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Klein

Jane L. Klein, of Beloit, died on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

