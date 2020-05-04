Blaisdell

Margaret Ruth Thirkill Blaisdell, 91, of South Beloit, formerly of Beloit, passed away on April 23 at Juliette Manor, Berlin, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma.

Gonzalez

Hector F. Gonzalez Sr., 70, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. Family services will be on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Klescewski

Catherine R. (Wastak) Klescewski, 89, of Armstrong Creek, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Thursday. Private funeral ceremonies will be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements with Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich.

Stout

Harold Richard Stout, 89, of South Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.

Wilson

Henrietta Wilson, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

To plant a tree in memory of BDN 05 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.