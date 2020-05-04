Blaisdell
Margaret Ruth Thirkill Blaisdell, 91, of South Beloit, formerly of Beloit, passed away on April 23 at Juliette Manor, Berlin, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma.
Gonzalez
Hector F. Gonzalez Sr., 70, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. Family services will be on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Klescewski
Catherine R. (Wastak) Klescewski, 89, of Armstrong Creek, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Thursday. Private funeral ceremonies will be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements with Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich.
Stout
Harold Richard Stout, 89, of South Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.
Wilson
Henrietta Wilson, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
