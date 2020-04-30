Pagliaro

Heather M. Pagliaro, 43, of Watertown, formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away on Tuesday at Bethesda Lutheran Home, Watertown. Funeral procession will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday from Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral home, Lake Geneva, to Oak Hill Cemetery where graveside service will take place.

Wicks

Roseleen E. Wicks, 100, of South Beloit, passed away Monday. Graveside services will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.

Willing

Roger Frederick Willing, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville.

