Aiello

Nancy Ann Aiello, 86, of South Beloit, died on Wednesday at Presence St. Anne Center. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.

Ferger

Doris J. Ferger, 86, of Clinton, died on Wednesday at her home. A funeral service will be held at a later date at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, Poplar Grove. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Reeve

Mary Pearl Reeve, 73, of Beloit, passed away on March 27 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Schyvinck

John “Jack” Joseph Schyvinck, 90, of Edgerton, passed away on April 5 at his home. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Sullivan

Jimmy Sullivan, 65, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.