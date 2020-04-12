Aiello
Nancy Ann Aiello, 86, of South Beloit, died on Wednesday at Presence St. Anne Center. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.
Ferger
Doris J. Ferger, 86, of Clinton, died on Wednesday at her home. A funeral service will be held at a later date at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, Poplar Grove. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Reeve
Mary Pearl Reeve, 73, of Beloit, passed away on March 27 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Schyvinck
John “Jack” Joseph Schyvinck, 90, of Edgerton, passed away on April 5 at his home. No public services will be held. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 65, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
