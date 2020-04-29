Conboy
Christina M. Conboy, 40, of Delavan, died on Wednesday at Williams Bay Health Care Center. Private family service will be at 2 p.m. on May 9 at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Mills
Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Mills, 89, of Walworth, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Private family services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Piazza
Diane L. Piazza, 69, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Riley
Reginald Riley, 58, of Janesville, passed away on Monday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Individual viewing of the remains will be from 1—4 p.m. today at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Private funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday. A live stream of the service will be available at the funeral home’s YouTube page.
