Anderson
Janice K. Anderson, 86, of Hayward, Wis., passed away on March 22 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements with Hayward Funeral Home.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 12:32 am
