Balentine
Dorothy Marie Balentine, 86, of Sharon, passed away on Saturday at Alden Estates, Jefferson, Wisconsin. A private family service will be held. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Toynton Funeral Home.
Ramsey
Patsy J. Ramsey, 89, of Beloit, died on Friday at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Family graveside service will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Public celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Stuessy
Albert L. “Al” Stuessy, 67, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Green Knolls at Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the VFW in Beloit. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Wedel
Oscar Wedel, 100, of Beloit, passed away on Friday. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.