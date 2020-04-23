Klein
Kenneth Henry Klein, 69, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at his home. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Poff
Clarence “Clary” W. Poff, 80, of Rockford, passed away on April 18. Arrangements are pending with Delehanty Funeral Home, Loves Park.
Sperling
Robert J. “Bob” Sperling, 70, of Janesville, died on Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Private family services will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville.
Commented
