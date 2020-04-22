Black
Deedra L. “DeeDee” Black, 76, of Lake Geneva, formerly of Beloit, passed away on April 6 at her home. A private family service was held at Old Stone Church. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Rockford Country Club, Rockford. Arrangements with Olson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Gonzalez
Lydia E. Gonzalez, 66, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at her home. Family services will be held on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Mahan
Randall L. Mahan, 60, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangement are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Sams
Felasha Sams, 46, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Aurora West Allis Medical Center. Arrangement are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Woodrow
Nancy Lee Woodrow, 76, of Rockton, passed away on Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.