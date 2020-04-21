Atkinson
Mary K. Atkinson, 91, of San Mario, Texas, formerly of Delavan, died on Monday. Arrangements are pending with Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan.
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 4:00 am
