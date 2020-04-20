Brewster

Artiss Fay Brewster, 62, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Ott

Andrea “Andy” L. Ott, 71, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Scholz

Charles E. Scholz, 71, of Lake Geneva and Chicago, passed away on Thursday at his home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.

Williams

LaVerne “Larry” Eugene Williams, 84, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held later in the year. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

