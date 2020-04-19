Edgar

Thomas Marvin Edgar, 83, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday. Private family services and burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Arrangements with Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.

Lamon

Jwan J. Lamon, 18, of Janesville, passed away on April 14. Individual viewing of the remains will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Private services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A live stream of the service will be at www.youtube.com/channel/UC7nic-FvAidds6lr5HbVCxw.

Ott

Andrea L. “Andy” Ott, 71, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Pulliam

Susie M. Pulliam, 86, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Individual viewing of the remains will be from noon—4 p.m. on Tuesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Private services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. A live stream of the service will be at www.youtube.com/channel/UC7nic-FvAidds6lr5HbVCxw.

Wichelt

Herbert C. Wichelt Jr., 84, of Beloit, died on Thursday at his home. A private funeral service will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Wofford

Glenn P. Wofford, 59, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements with All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.

