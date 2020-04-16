Bauling
Deanna J. Bauling, 78, of South Beloit, passed away on Wednesday at her home. A memorial service will be at a later date at Cornerstone Church of God, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Cameron
Murphy Calvin Cameron Jr., 84, of Mount Dora, Florida, formerly of Beloit, passed away on July 17, 2019.
Lamon
Jwan J. Lamon, 18, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Lundmark
Kathleen “Kay” M. Lundmark, 93, of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc. A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc. Arrangements with Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Page
Virginia Helen Page, 90, of Beloit, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Pulliam
Susie M. Pulliam, 86, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Vance
Jeffrey John Vance Jr., 31, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Individual viewing of remains will be from 1—4 p.m. on April 19 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Private services to follow. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vivian
Mark Alan “Rooster” Vivian, 58, of Beloit, died on Thursday at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Wichelt
Herbert C. Wichelt Jr., 84, of Beloit, died on Thursday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
