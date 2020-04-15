Anderson
John F. Anderson “Shorty,” 74, of Beloit, died on Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. A funeral service for the family will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 65, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Independent viewing of the remains will be from 11 a.m.—noon on Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Private funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The service will be live streamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UC7nic-FvAidds6lr5HbVCxw.
