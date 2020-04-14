Anderson
John F. Anderson, 74, of Beloit, died on Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Christofferson
Lawrence “Larry” R. Christofferson, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. Private family services will be held. A celebration of life with a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Finnegan
Eileen T. Finnegan, 89, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at her home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Lucas
Lena “June” Lucas, 78, of South Beloit, passed away on Monday. A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Honquest Family Funeral Homes.
Powell
Joyce L. Powell, 86, of Afton, died on Sunday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Private family services will be held on Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville.
Vance
Jeffrey John Vance Jr., 31, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.