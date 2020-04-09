Brill
Sonja E. Brill, 82, of Beloit, passed away on April 3 at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Brooks
Loren David Brooks, 57, of Janesville, passed away on April 1 at his home. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Ferger
Doris J. Ferger, 86, of Clinton, died on Wednesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Lynch
June L. (Stackhouse) Lynch, 94, of Loves Park, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. Arrangements are pending with Delehanty Funeral Home, Loves Park.
