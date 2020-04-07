Anderson
Pastor Ronald “Ron” A. Anderson, 85, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Butchart
Kathy A. Butchart, 65, of Manitowoc, passed away on April 2 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, Manitowoc.
Dorr
Wilma W. Dorr, 87, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on April 20 at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
