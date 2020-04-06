Coggins

Rickey J. Coggins, 66, of the Beloit area, died on Friday at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home, Milton. Services will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements with Everson Funeral Home.

Dorr

Wilma W. Dorr, 87, of Beloit, died on Sunday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

McCorkle

William J. McCorkle, 88, of Durand, Illinois, died on Saturday at Javon Bea Hospital. Private funeral ceremonies will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Myers

Mark W. Myers, 65, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

